Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:43 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 12:43 on March 19, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices surged to their highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday morning as markets reacted to Russia's refusal to agree an unconditional ceasefire, and energy prices posted sharp gains as traders priced in a lower probability of pipeline gas supplies resuming in the near term.
