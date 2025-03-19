Asia Pacific > South Korea launches public-private council for emissions reduction R&D projects

South Korea launches public-private council for emissions reduction R&D projects

Published 09:11 on March 19, 2025  /  Last updated at 09:11 on March 19, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, South Korea

South Korea has launched a special council that allows the government and emissions-intensive industries to advance the research and development of climate solutions.
South Korea has launched a special council that allows the government and emissions-intensive industries to advance the research and development of climate solutions.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.