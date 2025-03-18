Americas > Dominican Republic receives $85 mln for energy transition, envisions creditting

Dominican Republic receives $85 mln for energy transition, envisions creditting

Published 22:33 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:33 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, South & Central, Voluntary

A multilateral investment fund unveiled recently a $85 million investment plan aimed at transforming the energy infrastructure of the Dominican Republican and generating transition carbon credits.
A multilateral investment fund unveiled recently a $85 million investment plan aimed at transforming the energy infrastructure of the Dominican Republican and generating transition carbon credits.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.