EXCLUSIVE: Amazon launches carbon credit service for suppliers, companies
Published 13:00 on March 19, 2025 / Last updated at 05:07 on March 19, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
US-based tech giant Amazon has implemented a carbon crediting service to provide access to nature-based solutions and carbon removal (CDR) technology credits for qualified suppliers and companies, as the firm looks to support scaling the voluntary carbon market (VCM), a senior representative told Carbon Pulse exclusively ahead of the launch Wednesday.
