Americas > Cloudy Scope 3 emissions data preventing companies from reaching sustainability goals, survey finds

Cloudy Scope 3 emissions data preventing companies from reaching sustainability goals, survey finds

Published 16:55 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:55 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Voluntary

Insufficient data and a lack of clarity about how to track Scope 3 emissions is blocking companies from achieving their sustainability goals, a survey of sustainability leaders has found.
Insufficient data and a lack of clarity about how to track Scope 3 emissions is blocking companies from achieving their sustainability goals, a survey of sustainability leaders has found.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.