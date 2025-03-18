EU’s Industrial Decarbonisation Bank to consider CCS among other low-carbon technologies, official says
Published 16:38 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 16:38 on March 18, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
It's too early to say which types of technologies will receive support under the European Commission’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in over a year, but the potential candidates include carbon capture and storage (CCS), an EU official said on Tuesday.
