EU’s Industrial Decarbonisation Bank to consider CCS among other low-carbon technologies, official says

Published 16:38 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:38 on March 18, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

It's too early to say which types of technologies will receive support under the European Commission’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in over a year, but the potential candidates include carbon capture and storage (CCS), an EU official said on Tuesday.
