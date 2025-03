EU’s Industrial Decarbonisation Bank to consider CCS among other low-carbon technologies, official says

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

It's too early to say which types of technologies will receive support under the European Commission’s upcoming Industrial Decarbonisation Bank, due in over a year, but the potential candidates include carbon capture and storage (CCS), an EU official said on Tuesday.