Americas > UK imports drive 40,000 hectares of forest destruction each year -non-profit

UK imports drive 40,000 hectares of forest destruction each year -non-profit

Published 00:01 on March 20, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:52 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA

The lack of regulation behind imported goods to the UK helped destroy an area of global forest equivalent to a mid-sized British city like Cardiff or Liverpool over the past year, according to analysis by a non-profit.
The lack of regulation behind imported goods to the UK helped destroy an area of global forest equivalent to a mid-sized British city like Cardiff or Liverpool over the past year, according to analysis by a non-profit.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.