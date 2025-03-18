EMEA > Europe starting to see structural decline in transport emissions -NGO

Published 14:58 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:58 on March 18, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Thanks to electric cars driven by EU CO2 standards, European transport emissions have dipped, said campaign group Transport & Environment (T&E) in a report on Tuesday. Increased air travel risks undoing the savings however, it added.
