States have legal options to reduce aviation emissions despite US federal challenges -report

Published 17:42 on March 18, 2025

States considering regulations to lower aviation emissions, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, can minimise legal risks of federal preemption by carefully structuring policies, according to a new report examining viable state-level strategies.
States considering regulations to lower aviation emissions, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) mandates, can minimise legal risks of federal preemption by carefully structuring policies, according to a new report examining viable state-level strategies.


