Asset manager launches $1 bln private credit strategy to support climate investments
Published 13:43 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 13:43 on March 18, 2025 / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA
The alternative investments arm of a large US-headquartered asset manager has launched a dedicated private credit strategy focused on financing climate and environmental businesses, securing $1 billion in initial institutional equity commitments.
The alternative investments arm of a large US-headquartered asset manager has launched a dedicated private credit strategy focused on financing climate and environmental businesses, securing $1 billion in initial institutional equity commitments.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.