UPDATE – SBTi opens door to carbon removal as it loosens up Scope 3 emissions rules in new draft standard
Published 13:37 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 15:03 on March 18, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay and Roy Manuell / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Voluntary
The Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) plans to allow companies to buy carbon removal credits to account for residual emissions, and also to scrap fixed-target setting boundaries for Scope 3 emissions, but the wider use of voluntary carbon offsets was not included in a new draft of the organisation's Corporate Net-Zero Standard.
