Carbon Taxes > UK and EU MPs call for “serious consideration” to ETS link-up

UK and EU MPs call for “serious consideration” to ETS link-up

Published 14:18 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:18 on March 18, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

British and European parliamentarians have called for deeper climate and energy collaboration across the Channel and urged policymakers on both sides to give "serious consideration" to linking their emissions trading systems (ETSs). 
British and European parliamentarians have called for deeper climate and energy collaboration across the Channel and urged policymakers on both sides to give "serious consideration" to linking their emissions trading systems (ETSs). 


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.