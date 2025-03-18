UK and EU MPs call for “serious consideration” to ETS link-up
Published 14:18 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 14:18 on March 18, 2025 / Emanuela Barbiroglio / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
British and European parliamentarians have called for deeper climate and energy collaboration across the Channel and urged policymakers on both sides to give "serious consideration" to linking their emissions trading systems (ETSs).
