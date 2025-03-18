Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:38 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 12:38 on March 18, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices moved in a comparatively narrow range on Tuesday morning as the effect of March options open interest continued to grow, while energy markets were little changed as participants waited for the outcome of talks later today between the US and Russian leaders over a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.