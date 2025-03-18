Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:38 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 12:38 on March 18, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
European carbon prices moved in a comparatively narrow range on Tuesday morning as the effect of March options open interest continued to grow, while energy markets were little changed as participants waited for the outcome of talks later today between the US and Russian leaders over a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
European carbon prices moved in a comparatively narrow range on Tuesday morning as the effect of March options open interest continued to grow, while energy markets were little changed as participants waited for the outcome of talks later today between the US and Russian leaders over a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.