EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:38 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:38 on March 18, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices moved in a comparatively narrow range on Tuesday morning as the effect of March options open interest continued to grow, while energy markets were little changed as participants waited for the outcome of talks later today between the US and Russian leaders over a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.
European carbon prices moved in a comparatively narrow range on Tuesday morning as the effect of March options open interest continued to grow, while energy markets were little changed as participants waited for the outcome of talks later today between the US and Russian leaders over a potential ceasefire agreement in Ukraine.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.