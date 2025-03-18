Pakistan faces $5-bln carbon market opportunity amid CBAM pressure -report
Published 09:39 on March 18, 2025 / Last updated at 09:39 on March 18, 2025 / Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, CBAM, Other APAC, Voluntary
Pakistan can potentially generate between $2-5 billion from carbon markets by 2030 if the South Asian nation succeeds in reducing its industrial carbon footprint to counter the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), according to a report.
