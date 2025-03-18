Americas > Full custody over DAC supply chain “critical” to secure financing -developer

Full custody over DAC supply chain “critical” to secure financing -developer

Published 06:04 on March 18, 2025  /  Last updated at 06:04 on March 18, 2025  / /  Americas, Canada, US, Voluntary

Direct air capture (DAC) projects could attract more funding from banks and other financiers if developers took control over the entire DAC supply chain, an integrated developer told a New York conference Monday.
Direct air capture (DAC) projects could attract more funding from banks and other financiers if developers took control over the entire DAC supply chain, an integrated developer told a New York conference Monday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.