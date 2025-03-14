Majority of New Zealanders support mix of domestic, intl cooperation to met NDCs, govt polling suggests
Published 01:47 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 01:47 on March 14, 2025 / Mark Tilly / Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6
Research conducted by the New Zealand government showed the large majority of respondents are supportive of a combination of both domestic action and offshore mitigation to meet the country’s Paris climate goals.
