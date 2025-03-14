Asia Pacific > Majority of New Zealanders support mix of domestic, intl cooperation to met NDCs, govt polling suggests

Majority of New Zealanders support mix of domestic, intl cooperation to met NDCs, govt polling suggests

Published 01:47 on March 14, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:47 on March 14, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, International, New Zealand, Paris Article 6

Research conducted by the New Zealand government showed the large majority of respondents are supportive of a combination of both domestic action and offshore mitigation to meet the country’s Paris climate goals.
Research conducted by the New Zealand government showed the large majority of respondents are supportive of a combination of both domestic action and offshore mitigation to meet the country’s Paris climate goals.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.