CERAWeek: UK developer acquires stakes in two US CCS projects, looks to speed deployment

Published 22:18 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 22:18 on March 13, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, EMEA, US, Voluntary

A London-based developer has acquired stakes in two carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in the US, as it looks to expand its geographic range in an attempt to speed deployment, its CEO told Carbon Pulse on the sidelines of CERAWeek.