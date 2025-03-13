Americas > US energy corporation targets geothermal eSAF production

US energy corporation targets geothermal eSAF production

Published 21:56 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 21:56 on March 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Aviation/CORSIA, RINs & LCFS, US

A US-based clean fuels developer is planning to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with geothermal energy.
A US-based clean fuels developer is planning to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) with geothermal energy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.