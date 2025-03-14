WCI Markets: ARB’s latest ISOR tangle crushes CCAs again, WCA ride high post Q1 sale

Published 03:16 on March 14, 2025 / Last updated at 03:16 on March 14, 2025 / Joan Pinto, Bijeta Lamichhane and Chris Ward / Americas, Canada, US

California regulator ARB shifting goalposts in releasing the Initial Statement of Reasons (ISOR) signalling formal ETS rulemaking once again pummelled California Carbon Allowances (CCA) prices, while Washington Carbon Allowances (WCA) gained momentum after a strong first quarterly permit sale earlier this week.