Americas > BRIEFING: Trump could tip compliance carbon markets in either direction

BRIEFING: Trump could tip compliance carbon markets in either direction

Published 18:35 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 18:35 on March 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Canada, EU ETS, International, US

Even as sub-national US compliance carbon markets sit outside the purview of the federal government, the new direction of the administration under President Donald Trump could have wide ranging impacts, a webinar heard Thursday.
Even as sub-national US compliance carbon markets sit outside the purview of the federal government, the new direction of the administration under President Donald Trump could have wide ranging impacts, a webinar heard Thursday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.