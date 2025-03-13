South Africa raises its carbon offset allowance, extends timeline for use of older credits
Published 14:00 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 14:00 on March 13, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA
The government of South Africa has increased the carbon offset allowance in its carbon tax, even as it extended the utilisation period for use of older projects until 2028, it announced in a revised budget presented this week.
