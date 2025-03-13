Africa > South Africa raises its carbon offset allowance, extends timeline for use of older credits

South Africa raises its carbon offset allowance, extends timeline for use of older credits

Published 14:00 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:00 on March 13, 2025  / /  Africa, Carbon Taxes, EMEA

The government of South Africa has increased the carbon offset allowance in its carbon tax, even as it extended the utilisation period for use of older projects until 2028, it announced in a revised budget presented this week.
The government of South Africa has increased the carbon offset allowance in its carbon tax, even as it extended the utilisation period for use of older projects until 2028, it announced in a revised budget presented this week.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.