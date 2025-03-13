Egyptian aluminium producer strikes clean power deal to soften the EU’s CBAM blow
Published 13:26 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 13:26 on March 13, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Africa, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA
Egypt's largest aluminium producer has struck a 25-year deal for renewable power supply, which it says will be instrumental in helping the company meet the requirements of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
Egypt's largest aluminium producer has struck a 25-year deal for renewable power supply, which it says will be instrumental in helping the company meet the requirements of the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.