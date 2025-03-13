INTERVIEW: Methodologies under Bhutan’s Article 6 positive list is a work of “constructive ambiguity”, official says
Published 11:51 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 11:51 on March 13, 2025 / Nikita Pandey / Asia Pacific, International, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, Voluntary
Bhutan has published a ‘positive list’ of activities eligible to generate carbon credits under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, though the methodologies that can be applied have been deliberately kept unspecified in an effort to attract more project proposals, an official told Carbon Pulse.
