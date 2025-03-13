EU announces Strategic Dialogue on chemicals to keep production in Europe, achieve decarbonisation
Published 11:00 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 11:00 on March 13, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission on Wednesday announced it will launch a “strategic dialogue” with the EU chemicals industry later this month, acknowledging the crisis faced by the sector, which is coming under growing pressure to decarbonise at a time when the industry is facing “fierce and sometimes unfair competition” from China.
The European Commission on Wednesday announced it will launch a “strategic dialogue” with the EU chemicals industry later this month, acknowledging the crisis faced by the sector, which is coming under growing pressure to decarbonise at a time when the industry is facing “fierce and sometimes unfair competition” from China.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.