EU announces Strategic Dialogue on chemicals to keep production in Europe, achieve decarbonisation

Published 11:00 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 11:00 on March 13, 2025 / Frédéric Simon / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission on Wednesday announced it will launch a “strategic dialogue” with the EU chemicals industry later this month, acknowledging the crisis faced by the sector, which is coming under growing pressure to decarbonise at a time when the industry is facing “fierce and sometimes unfair competition” from China.