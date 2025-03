EIB steps in to commit €500 mln to Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here

The European Investment Bank (EIB) this week said it is establishing a €500-million framework loan with Vietnam's Ministry of Finance specifically to support the Southeast Asian nation’s Just Energy Transition Partnership implementation, even as the US pulled out of the partnership in a major blow.