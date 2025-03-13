Asia Pacific > EIB steps in to commit €500 mln to Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership

EIB steps in to commit €500 mln to Vietnam’s Just Energy Transition Partnership

Published 07:43 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 07:43 on March 13, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Other APAC

The European Investment Bank (EIB) this week said it is establishing a €500-million framework loan with Vietnam's Ministry of Finance specifically to support the Southeast Asian nation’s Just Energy Transition Partnership implementation, even as the US pulled out of the partnership in a major blow.
