Americas > University of Guam looks to Gold Standard to bolster tree-planting efforts

University of Guam looks to Gold Standard to bolster tree-planting efforts

Published 02:43 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:43 on March 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Nature-based, Other APAC, US, Voluntary

The University of Guam (UOG) is seeking certification with the Gold Standard for its tree planting efforts in the south of the Pacific island.
The University of Guam (UOG) is seeking certification with the Gold Standard for its tree planting efforts in the south of the Pacific island.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.