CERAWeek: Global carbon accounting approach could help drive decarbonisation, energy experts say
Published 01:57 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 01:57 on March 13, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, US
The establishment of a global carbon accounting approach would help spur significant global emissions reductions if adopted in key sectors and markets, energy sector representatives said Wednesday at CERAWeek.
