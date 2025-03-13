Americas > CERAWeek: Global carbon accounting approach could help drive decarbonisation, energy experts say

CERAWeek: Global carbon accounting approach could help drive decarbonisation, energy experts say

Published 01:57 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:57 on March 13, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, China, EMEA, US

The establishment of a global carbon accounting approach would help spur significant global emissions reductions if adopted in key sectors and markets, energy sector representatives said Wednesday at CERAWeek.
The establishment of a global carbon accounting approach would help spur significant global emissions reductions if adopted in key sectors and markets, energy sector representatives said Wednesday at CERAWeek.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.