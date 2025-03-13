Asia Pacific > Environmental group slams rising emissions from Japanese carmakers

Environmental group slams rising emissions from Japanese carmakers

Published 01:00 on March 13, 2025  /  Last updated at 01:26 on March 13, 2025  / /  Asia Pacific, Japan

Rising emissions from Japanese car manufacturers risk undermining global efforts to reach net zero, said an environmental group – with one firm’s 2023 emissions the equivalent of 1.5% of global CO2 emissions.
