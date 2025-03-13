CERAWeek: Industry should engage NGOs to scale clean energy in US -panellists
Published 00:36 on March 13, 2025 / Last updated at 00:36 on March 13, 2025 / Graham Gibson / Americas, US, Voluntary
Fossil fuels industry should collaborate more closely with NGOs to help ensure acceptance of low-carbon energy projects - including carbon capture and storage (CCS) - amidst a shift in the US political paradigm, panellists said Wednesday at CERAWeek.
Fossil fuels industry should collaborate more closely with NGOs to help ensure acceptance of low-carbon energy projects - including carbon capture and storage (CCS) - amidst a shift in the US political paradigm, panellists said Wednesday at CERAWeek.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.