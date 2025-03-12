Americas > Ireland makes €15 mln donation to Brazilian REDD+ fund

Ireland makes €15 mln donation to Brazilian REDD+ fund

Published 22:23 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 22:23 on March 12, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

Ireland on Wednesday announced a commitment to donate €15 million to the world’s largest initiative to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.
Ireland on Wednesday announced a commitment to donate €15 million to the world’s largest initiative to reduce emissions from deforestation and forest degradation.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.