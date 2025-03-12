Google funds regenerative farming project to boost US water conservation
Published 22:05 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 22:05 on March 12, 2025 / Hailey Clarke / Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A new regenerative agriculture initiative funded by Google aims to replenish nearly 1.5 billion gallons (5.7 bln litres) of water in Oklahoma over the next seven years by encouraging farmers to adopt practices that enhance soil moisture and drought resilience.
