CERAWeek: Texas DAC developer shifts focus from geologic sequestration to EOR

Published 18:21 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 18:21 on March 12, 2025 / Brandon Mulder / Americas, US, Voluntary

A Texas-based oil and gas producer developing what is slated to be one of the largest direct air capture (DAC) facilities in the world signalled this week that it will be shifting the focus of its CO2 removals business from geologic storage to enhanced oil recovery (EOR) operations in an effort to produce “net zero oil".