Americas > Industry to push for deep-sea mining permits at UN talks as global code still uncertain

Industry to push for deep-sea mining permits at UN talks as global code still uncertain

Published 16:48 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:48 on March 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

The metals industry is intensifying its push for deep-sea mining permits despite the absence of a regulatory framework, as a key UN-established meeting approaches, with a global mining code remaining unlikely in the near future, observers have said.
The metals industry is intensifying its push for deep-sea mining permits despite the absence of a regulatory framework, as a key UN-established meeting approaches, with a global mining code remaining unlikely in the near future, observers have said.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.