Ability to invest in carbon projects and buy credits would help VCM scale -JPMorgan

Published 19:16 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 19:16 on March 12, 2025 / Bryony Collins / Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

Creating opportunities to invest in carbon projects and credits would help the voluntary carbon market (VCM) to scale, though most projects are too early stage for large banks to invest in currently and come with significant risks and liabilities, according to a senior executive at JPMorgan.