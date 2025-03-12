Africa > Two proposed Tanzanian soil carbon projects face land grabbing claims

Two proposed Tanzanian soil carbon projects face land grabbing claims

Published 16:56 on March 12, 2025

Two proposed soil carbon projects in Tanzania could be derailed by Indigenous peoples after a pressure group called for a five-year moratorium on development, claiming the Maasai communities fear the carbon credit business will lead to land grabbing.
