Two proposed Tanzanian soil carbon projects face land grabbing claims
Published 16:56 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 16:56 on March 12, 2025 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary
Two proposed soil carbon projects in Tanzania could be derailed by Indigenous peoples after a pressure group called for a five-year moratorium on development, claiming the Maasai communities fear the carbon credit business will lead to land grabbing.
