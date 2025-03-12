EMEA > RWE and TotalEnergies strike green hydrogen deal to cut 300k tonnes of CO2 annually

Published 15:06 on March 12, 2025

Energy utility RWE said Wednesday it will supply TotalEnergies' German refinery with 30,000 tonnes of green hydrogen per year from 2030 under a 15-year deal, a move expected to cut 300,000 tonnes of CO2 annually.
