Carbon Taxes > CBAM could cause Ukraine losses of $2.7 billion in investment -study

CBAM could cause Ukraine losses of $2.7 billion in investment -study

Published 14:33 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:33 on March 12, 2025  / /  Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could lead to a loss of $2.7 billion of investment for Ukraine between now and 2030, according to a study by a Ukrainian-based consulting company published on Wednesday.
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) could lead to a loss of $2.7 billion of investment for Ukraine between now and 2030, according to a study by a Ukrainian-based consulting company published on Wednesday.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.