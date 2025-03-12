Net-Zero Banking Alliance looks to loosen climate commitments amid widespread departures
Published 14:20 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 14:20 on March 12, 2025 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, US, Voluntary
The world's largest alliance of banks committed to reaching net zero emissions is set to vote on whether to walk back on its promises, following the departure of US banks after President Donald Trump's election, the Financial Times reported.
