Americas > Fast expanding Bolivian biochar producer signs sole distribution rights to CDR marketplace

Fast expanding Bolivian biochar producer signs sole distribution rights to CDR marketplace

Published 13:00 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 12:00 on March 12, 2025  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

A Bolivian biochar producer, the largest in the world, has struck a deal to expand its supply to a platform provider to around 130,000 credits this year.
A Bolivian biochar producer, the largest in the world, has struck a deal to expand its supply to a platform provider to around 130,000 credits this year.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.