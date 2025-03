Euro Markets: “Rage against the machines” as headline triggers UKA spike and short squeeze in EUAs

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



EU carbon prices ended Wednesday in the grip of a major price spike, as a news report reiterating that UK-EU market linking was under "serious consideration" caused UKA prices to leap as much as 11%, and triggered a rally in EUAs which in turn led traders to squeeze short positions held by algorithmic traders.