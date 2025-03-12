Euro Markets: “Rage against the machines” as headline triggers UKA spike and short squeeze in EUAs
Published 17:24 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 18:46 on March 12, 2025 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS
EU carbon prices ended Wednesday in the grip of a major price spike, as a news report reiterating that UK-EU market linking was under "serious consideration" caused UKA prices to leap as much as 11%, and triggered a rally in EUAs which in turn led traders to squeeze short positions held by algorithmic traders.
