ANALYSIS: Green crediting scheme taken to India’s Supreme Court, as govt advances plantation drive

Published 14:30 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 14:30 on March 12, 2025 / Nikita Pandey and Arshreet Singh / Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Two environmental groups have filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the country’s Green Credit Programme (GCP), which they claim is expected to wreak havoc on the country’s natural ecosystems.