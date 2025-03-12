Asia Pacific > ANALYSIS: Green crediting scheme taken to India’s Supreme Court, as govt advances plantation drive

ANALYSIS: Green crediting scheme taken to India’s Supreme Court, as govt advances plantation drive

Published 14:30 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:30 on March 12, 2025  / and /  Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, Nature-based, Other APAC, Voluntary

Two environmental groups have filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the country’s Green Credit Programme (GCP), which they claim is expected to wreak havoc on the country’s natural ecosystems.
Two environmental groups have filed a petition in the Supreme Court of India challenging the country’s Green Credit Programme (GCP), which they claim is expected to wreak havoc on the country’s natural ecosystems.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.