INTERVIEW: Interactive map platform to help decarbonise agribusiness launches
Published 09:00 on March 12, 2025 / Last updated at 21:25 on March 11, 2025 / Alejandra Padin-Dujon / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Middle East, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary
A Swiss startup on Wednesday launched a free web platform that leverages publicly available geospatial data to create interactive, high-resolution maps of land use change emissions factors, aiming to help decarbonise agribusiness in line with GHG Protocol and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidelines.
A Swiss startup on Wednesday launched a free web platform that leverages publicly available geospatial data to create interactive, high-resolution maps of land use change emissions factors, aiming to help decarbonise agribusiness in line with GHG Protocol and Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) guidelines.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.