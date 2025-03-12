EMEA > FEATURE: Bulgaria’s coal phaseout faces “irrational opposition” to an “inevitable process”

FEATURE: Bulgaria’s coal phaseout faces “irrational opposition” to an “inevitable process”

Published 14:28 on March 12, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:28 on March 12, 2025  / /  EMEA, EU ETS

Bulgaria’s coal industry is on a path of gradual decline, but while market forces are pushing for an exit, political hesitancy and social concerns are delaying the “inevitable”, experts have told Carbon Pulse.
Bulgaria’s coal industry is on a path of gradual decline, but while market forces are pushing for an exit, political hesitancy and social concerns are delaying the “inevitable”, experts have told Carbon Pulse.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.