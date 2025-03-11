Americas > WCFS credit surplus surges beyond 2 mln in Q3 2024

WCFS credit surplus surges beyond 2 mln in Q3 2024

Published 02:07 on March 11, 2025  /  Last updated at 02:07 on March 11, 2025  / /  Americas, RINs & LCFS, US

Net credit surplus under the Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) soared past 2 million in Q3 2024, boosted by record high renewable diesel (RD) credits and the addition of non-metered residential EV charging units for previous quarters.
Net credit surplus under the Washington’s Clean Fuel Standard (WCFS) soared past 2 million in Q3 2024, boosted by record high renewable diesel (RD) credits and the addition of non-metered residential EV charging units for previous quarters.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.