Delays and oversupply: Voluntary carbon market faces structural challenges as growth stalls -analysis
Published 15:59 on March 5, 2025 / Last updated at 15:59 on March 5, 2025 / Mike Szabo / Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, Nature-based, Voluntary
The voluntary carbon market faces structural inefficiencies - including issuance delays and oversupply - that could hinder its growth, putting it at a disadvantage to other climate-related investment vehicles such as green bonds, according to a new report.
The voluntary carbon market faces structural inefficiencies - including issuance delays and oversupply - that could hinder its growth, putting it at a disadvantage to other climate-related investment vehicles such as green bonds, according to a new report.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here
.