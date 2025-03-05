Americas > US-based ERW developer selects Puro to certify its credits

US-based ERW developer selects Puro to certify its credits

Published 16:22 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 16:22 on March 5, 2025  / /  Americas, Nature-based, US, Voluntary

A US-based developer of enhanced rock weathering (ERW) has selected removals platform Puro.earth to certify its carbon removal credits under the Puro Standard for engineered carbon removal (CDR), they announced on Wednesday.
