Americas > BeZero puts Brazilian forestry carbon project on ‘rating watch’

BeZero puts Brazilian forestry carbon project on ‘rating watch’

Published 15:36 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:36 on March 5, 2025  / /  Americas, EMEA, Nature-based, South & Central, Voluntary

BeZero Carbon has placed a Brazil-based forestry project on ‘rating watch’ following new information from the project developer.
BeZero Carbon has placed a Brazil-based forestry project on ‘rating watch’ following new information from the project developer.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.