Biodiversity > Environmental impact fund raises €300 mln at first close

Environmental impact fund raises €300 mln at first close

Published 15:13 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 15:13 on March 5, 2025  / /  Biodiversity, EMEA

A French asset manager announced this week that it has secured €300 million for an impact fund investing in solutions to mitigate biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change.
A French asset manager announced this week that it has secured €300 million for an impact fund investing in solutions to mitigate biodiversity loss, pollution, and climate change.


A Carbon Pulse login is required to read this content. Register today to access all biodiversity content in full for free.
You can also apply for a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service, for unrivalled news and intelligence on carbon markets and net zero as well as biodiversity. See what we offer.
If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.