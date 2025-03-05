EMEA > UK invests £55.7 mln to boost floating offshore wind industry at Scottish port

UK invests £55.7 mln to boost floating offshore wind industry at Scottish port

The UK government announced Wednesday it has allocated £55.7 million to expand a Scottish port, enabling it to become the first in the country to produce floating offshore wind turbines on site and at scale.
