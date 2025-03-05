Africa > Sweden and Ghana strike two new Article 6 deals

Sweden and Ghana strike two new Article 6 deals

Published 14:06 on March 5, 2025  /  Last updated at 14:06 on March 5, 2025  / /  Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, EMEA, International, Voluntary

Sweden and Ghana have struck two Article 6 deals that are expected to cut the equivalent of 450,000 tonnes of CO2 in the West African country by 2030.
Sweden and Ghana have struck two Article 6 deals that are expected to cut the equivalent of 450,000 tonnes of CO2 in the West African country by 2030.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.

This page is intended to be viewed online and may not be printed.
As per our terms and conditions, the republication or redistribution of Carbon Pulse content can result in the suspension or termination of your subscription.